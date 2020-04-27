Quarantine Curls: Lalah Hathaway’s Big Chop Is Giving Us Life!

If there are two things Lalah Hathaway is known for, it’s these two things: her boisterous voice and her long luxurious locks. But now, the singer is switching things up, keeping her signature sound, but debuting an entirely new look: A major big chop!

In the video she posted on Instagram last week, you think she may be playing the #DontRushChallenge, but when she takes off her satin bonnet, she reveals a short crop of super moisturized finger coils.

“I had time today! Hair by @the_loc_doc beauty by @adrian_atako #natural #beauty #lalahhathaway #dontrushchallenge,” she wrote.

PERFECTION!

I really love this look on her!

While most salons are closed in Los Angeles, her stylist Julius Knowles clearly ignored social distancing rules to get the Grammy-winning singer’s tresses in shape.

On IG, Knowles posted a video of Hathaway looking at herself in the mirror for the first time after the big chop. “Wow,” she mouths.

“Good Morning I love the reaction from my clients. ,” Knowles wrote on Instagram.

All smiles! Just stunning:

Now, Lalah isn’t the only Black celeb getting a big chop during the lockdown.

A few weeks ago, we noted that Riley Burruss decided to chop off her damaged ends and start over, thanks to her stylist Derek J do the shear honors. Kandi revealed her daughter’s new look in a fun TikTok video she posted on her Instagram page.

“So 2 weeks ago my baby girl @rileyburruss decided to cut all her hair off. Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over. I like her Afro! Thanks for the #bigchop @derekjhair,” she captioned the video.

I am how our favorite celebs are using the pandemic to embrace a new look!

Have you tried a new look while on lockdown?

