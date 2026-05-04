AARON COLE FLIPS USHER CLASSIC INTO VIRAL GOSPEL MOMENT—“USHER IN THE SPIRIT” OUT NOW

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Nashville, TN (May 3, 2026) – Award-winning singer, rapper, songwriter Aaron Cole has dropped the highly anticipated new single “usher in the spirit” along with the music video, available now. Aaron created a mashup of beloved worship song “Revelation 19:1” with the 90’s R&B hooks of Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna…”. The buzzy track features a co-artist appearance by 2-time GRAMMY®-nominated producer Tenroc (Jon Batiste, Tori Kelly, Rihanna, Jonas Brothers), who produced the track in New York.

Early buzz for the track has been building among fans and peers in the past few weeks after a short performance clip by Aaron became a viral sensation. Other artists chimed in, made videos, reposts, likes, comments including attention from Kehlani, Chance The Rapper, Lecrae, KevOnStage, Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard, DOE, Joe L. Barnes, Tauren Wells, among others, as well as fan reposts and other videos were made, generating millions of views. Creating nostalgic vibes recalling the sounds and artists he watched on BET’s “106 & Park,” the “usher in the spirit” music video with Tenroc was also filmed in New York, and features an appearance from original “106 & Park” host AJ Calloway.

Aaron Cole, Tenroc: “usher in the spirit” (Music Video)

Aaron Cole says about “usher in the spirit”: “I’m thrilled to bring this full song to everyone, it’s always in God’s timing! For everyone who has supported, both online and behind the scenes of making this, I couldn’t have done this without you! And shout out to Usher and Jeffrey LaValley’s powerful songs, that have been so inspiring to me and so many fans. God is so good. Let’s usher in the spirit and praise God’s awesome power in our lives with us every day, trusting in His plans is everything!”

Continuing to work on new music, Aaron will also be bringing the Two Up Two Down Festival to his home state of Virginia this June. The summer Christian music festival will take place in Richmond, VA, June 24-26, with more information about the lineup and tickets to be announced soon. His most recent 2026 single “peace at last” was released in February, and followed a busy year in 2025 that included his EP Where Do We Go From Here?, a national tour supporting Terrian on her The Big God Tour, a Dove Award nomination for his album Sorry, I Changed (Again), and multiple collaboration appearances on singles with xander., Timbaland, Tenroc, Leeland, Isaac Mansfield, and gio.

AARON COLE FLIPS USHER CLASSIC INTO VIRAL GOSPEL MOMENT—“USHER IN THE SPIRIT” OUT NOW was originally published on praiserichmond.com