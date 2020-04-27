Love Talking: Conversation Over Correction [VIDEO]

If you come to somebody trying to correct them, it’s going to usually turn into an argument. In today’s Love Talk, Erica Campbell encourages couples to just listen.

James 1:19 – “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”

