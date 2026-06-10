Love Talk: VaShawn Mitchell on the Power of Small Acts of Love

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While guest hosting Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, VaShawn Mitchell paused to share his heart during the Love Talk segment. His message was simple but powerful. Real love does not always arrive wrapped in grand gestures. Most of the time, love shows up quietly, in the small things we do every single day.

Love Lives in the Little Moments

We often think love has to be big to count. But Mitchell reminded us that the strongest relationships are built in ordinary moments. It is the text that says, “I’m thinking about you.” It is the phone call that simply checks in. It is the husband who notices his wife is carrying a lot and steps in to help.

It is also the wife who speaks encouragement when her husband feels low. It is the friend who remembers your birthday without a single reminder from Facebook. These moments may feel small, but they carry real weight.

Love Looks Like Consistency

So what does love really look like day to day? According to Mitchell, love looks like showing up. It looks like listening. It means being present even when you would rather rest.

Love means choosing kindness when you are tired. It means choosing grace when you could be offended. It means choosing patience when frustration feels easier. That kind of steady love builds trust and deepens connection over time.

A Reflection of How God Loves Us

This kind of faithful love mirrors how God loves us. Every morning, we wake up to new mercy. Every day, He shows up. He stays faithful and loving, even when we fall short.

The Bible reminds us that we love because He first loved us. So the love we pour out should reflect the love we have already received. When we give freely, we pass along the grace that was given to us first.

Today’s Love Talk Challenge

Mitchell closed with a challenge worth carrying into your day. Let somebody love you today. Encourage someone. Forgive someone. Give somebody the same grace you have been asking God to give you.

The world already has enough criticism, division, and negativity. What our community needs now is love. Real love. God’s love. So go out and be that love for someone today.