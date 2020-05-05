Kelontae Gavin Debuts New Song, “Hold Me Close” [AUDIO]

Kelontae Gavin dropped by to debut a new song called “Hold Me Close.” He wrote the song three years ago during a challenging time. Take a listen up top!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
SEE ALSO: Kelontae Gavin Debuts Music Video For New Single, “There’s No One Like You”
SEE ALSO: 19-Year-Old Internet Sensation, Kelontae Gavin Named Worship Pastor At E. Dewey Smith’s House Of Hope
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: