Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, revealed back in March that they were expecting their second child together. For Mother’s Day, Mrs. Hart revealed that her second bundle of joy is a baby girl.

In her social media post, the soon-to-be mother of two said she was shocked to find out she was having a girl since her pregnancy mimicked her pregnancy with her son, Kenzo.

“OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” she captioned her photo of the Hart family dressed in white and pink as she dons a Mother’s Day sash. “This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for. Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her.”

Eniko Hart Announces She Is Expecting A Baby Girl With Kevin Hart was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com