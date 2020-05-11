Skai Jackson’s Graduation Photo Is Stunning

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of every major (and minor) social event, including concerts, festivals, proms, graduations and many other large group settings we took for granted. That rings especially true for the class of 2020, who are walking across the virtual stage for graduation this year.

Disney star and professional clap back queen Skai Jackson is one of those graduates who had to receive their honors digitally. But that didn’t stop her from slaying her graduation photos.

Skai shared the photo on social media with the caption, “2020 #ReachForTheSkai.”

Can we say perfect?! Skai definitely gets her looks from her mother, who she posted the day before for Mother’s Day.

Are they mother and daughter or sisters?

In other graduation news, Facebook and Instagram will celebrate the class of 2020 with #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. The livestream event begins on May 15 starting at 11 a.m. PT. and will feature commencement speeches from Oprah.

Celebrities like Cardi B, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X will be apart of the digital ceremony. Read more about it, here.

