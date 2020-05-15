On May 16th, America will honor the High School Class of 2020 with a first-of-its-kind special graduation ceremony featuring former President Barack Obama, Lebron James, Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams and so many more! The one-hour primetime special will take place 8 PM ET on TV One, as well as many other major TV media outlets. You can also tell Graduate Together what you want to see during your graduation ceremony by submitting your own story and tell us about others whose stories need to be told.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO TELL YOUR STORY

You can also watch the entire ceremony right here below:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

WATCH LIVE: Graduate Together – America Honors The High School Class of 2020 was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: