JJ & Trina Hairston Surprise Parents Of Worshipping Baby With A Virtual Baby Shower [VIDEO]

Have you seen the video of the newborn baby girl whose hands were lifted in total praise as her mother sang JJ Hairston’s song, “You Deserve It,” to her in ICU?

Here’s the clip…

The video has gone viral since being posted, reaching nearly 8 million views on multiple platforms and the baby, Ariah Danae, is still in the hospital in ICU but her parents say she’ll be out soon.

“The doctor said it was miraculous what my baby did and for the doctor to use that word, says something,” Ariah’s mother says.

To celebrate this baby girl’s life and God’s blessing, JJ and Trina Hairston gathered a few friends to host a star-studded virtual baby shower for Ariah’s parents, Cory and Cristin Ware. Guests included Kirk Franklin, John P. Kee, Todd Galberth, Travis and Jackie Greene, Donnie McClurkin, Warryn and Erica Campbell, Teddy and Tina Campbell, Kierra Sheard, Kenneth and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jekalyn Carr, Willie Moore Jr. and William Murphy.

Check out the surprise virtual baby shower below!

