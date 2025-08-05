Dr. Teresa Jackson Previews Big Changes at the Stellar Awards

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Getty

With excitement building for what’s being called the biggest week in gospel music, Dr. Teresa Jackson—an industry pioneer and powerhouse—joined Erica Campbell on Get Up Mornings to talk all things Stellar Awards. Dr. Jackson is not only the executive producer of the pre-show and nominee dinner, but also the founder of the Gospel Industry Coalition (GIC), and she’s got big news for gospel fans this year.

“This year, for the first time, the show is being shot for broadcast,” Dr. Jackson revealed. That shift alone changes the game for the traditionally pre-recorded event, elevating it to new levels of exposure and professionalism. “It used to be that everybody clamored to be on the Saturday show, but after this year, it’s going to be a different party,” she said.

The nominee dinner is also stepping it up with an elegant evening set at the National Museum of African American Music in downtown Nashville. Jackson says it will be a night to remember.

When asked about how gospel music and the Stellar Awards have evolved over the years, Jackson shared her perspective from decades of experience. “We came from a time when there were no teleprompters and scripts—people were reading off cards,” she said. “Now we’ve got lights, cameras, LED screens, dancers—everything you see at other award shows. There’s an elevation of gospel that’s second to none.”

Jackson also spoke about the importance of unity in the gospel music community, especially with the rise of the Gospel Industry Coalition. “It’s about unifying the industry across all sectors,” she explained. “Producers, musicians, songwriters, artists, comedians, radio hosts—it’s important we learn from each other, support each other, and grow together.”

One of the most exciting parts of this year’s Stellar Week will be the first in-person event for the Gospel Industry Coalition: GIC Honors. For the first time, this ceremony will recognize the often-overlooked behind-the-scenes figures who help artists shine—from managers and publicists to tour staff and producers.

“These are the people who may not grab the mic, but they make everything happen,” said Jackson. She expects a lot of artists to show up in support of those who have supported them.

To get all the details about Stellar Week, Dr. Jackson pointed listeners to www.stellarawards.com and her social media pages at @DrTHJackson.

As Erica Campbell wrapped up the interview, she emphasized what everyone in the gospel industry already knows: when it comes to faith, music, and excellence—Dr. Teresa Jackson is setting the bar high.

