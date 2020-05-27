Mr. Griffin: Will You When You Won’t? [VIDEO]

Being Black in America shouldn’t be a crime. Yet, another day, another Black man murdered at the hands of police.

George Floyd’s tragic death has left a lot of us heartbroken, including GRIFF, who didn’t want to pray yesterday, but he did. He wanted justice. So he went into the Bible and found 2 Corinthians 4: 9-10. Here’s what he found:

