CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years Ago

After a throwback clip from Saturday Night Live resurfaced, Jimmy Fallon is issuing an apology for doing blackface in 2000.

He went straight to Twitter to give an apology after social media users started to cancel the comedian using the hashtag, #jimmyfallonisoverparty. In the clip, Fallon is impersonating Chris Rock while wearing what appears to be dark makeup on his face.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” he said on Twitter. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

The controversial sketch isn’t on NBC’s official website or the show’s website but an uncovered broadcast version was resurfaced on social media. Check out the clip below.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Black Hosts Of "Saturday Night Live" [PHOTOS]

47 photos Launch gallery

Black Hosts Of "Saturday Night Live" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Black Hosts Of “Saturday Night Live” [PHOTOS]

Black Hosts Of "Saturday Night Live" [PHOTOS]

Take a look at all the the Black Saturday Night Live African-American hosts.

The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years Ago  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

jimmy fallon

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close