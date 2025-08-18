Money Monday | Kim Fox Dunigan Breaks Down AI in Schools and Churches

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

On Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, “Money Monday” brought back AI expert Kim Fox Dunigan, who broke down the latest advances in artificial intelligence and how people can use the technology responsibly.

Erica introduced her as “Pastor Kim,” which sparked some playful back-and-forth between her, Kim, and co-host Griff. While Kim isn’t officially a pastor, she laughed at the mix-up, joking that maybe Erica was prophesying her future.

Once the laughs settled, Kim explained that AI—particularly ChatGPT—has seen major updates recently. She shared that OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT to version five, which now allows the system to pull live information from the internet instead of being limited to outdated data.

“It can now get you all the current information without you having to go somewhere else,” Kim said. She added that it can also integrate with tools like Google Calendar and email if users choose to give it access. That means people could ask it to find a restaurant and automatically add it to their calendar.

But with these new features also comes caution. Griff jumped in, asking if this is how movies like I, Robot or Terminator begin. Kim admitted she feels the same pause sometimes, stressing that security measures are in place and that the system only accesses personal accounts when users grant permission.

Another hot topic Kim addressed was students turning to AI for schoolwork. She acknowledged that many are using it to write papers, but she encouraged parents to teach their kids to see AI as a tool, not a shortcut. She explained that ChatGPT now offers a “study and learn” feature that works more like a tutor—guiding students through lessons step by step rather than just giving answers.

“For parents who don’t understand the new math,” Kim laughed, “you can use AI to walk you through it so you can help your child—or even let AI help teach your child directly.”

Before wrapping up, Kim highlighted how AI can be a game-changer for churches as well. With fewer people volunteering in ministries, she said AI can help fill gaps and support church growth. She even offers AI resources and prompts for faith communities on her website, purposedrivenenterprises.com.

“AI is moving at the speed of light,” Kim said. “It’s about learning how to use it wisely.”

