Bebe Winans weighs in on who he would battle for Verzuz. Bebe also discusses remembering Ahmaud Arbery in his new video.

SEE ALSO:

BeBe Winans Opens Up About His COVID-19 Diagnosis [VIDEO]

BeBe Winans and Other Winans Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19

BeBe Winans Says Mariah Carey Snubbed Whitney Houston The First Time They Met

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Bebe Winans Weighs in on Who He Would Battle for Verzuz was originally published on mypraiseatl.com