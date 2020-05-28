Protestor Injured In Wild Stand-Off With Police On Los Angeles Freeway [VIDEO]

Protests erupted in Los Angeles last night after police brutality has been a constant in the news cycle the past few weeks. The death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police was said to be a spark for the protests, but another video from an LA arrest caught on camera also helped push protestors to the streets.

Not surprising that Downtown LA is protesting- a cop heavily beat a man he was arresting there just 3 weeks ago. Unprofessional. We need change in the way we appoint the people that are supposed to be protecting us.#PoliceBrutality #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/66FytOIQUx — Akiva Elefant (@AkivaElefant) May 28, 2020

Protestors took to the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles to block traffic, when police tried to take action to get protestors off the highway. The altercation escalated quickly as the police cruisers tried driving away while protestors were hanging from the car. One protestor was flung from the hood and was visibly injured. Protestors quickly took their frustrations out on a second police car, which pulled up seemingly to check on the injured protestor, but was scurried off by a piece of wood smashing into his back window. Check out video below…

Downtown LA is wild rn 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ox9ND1vPjx — Alex Estrada (@FknStrada) May 28, 2020

George Floyd’s death is currently under investigation by not only the state of Minnesota, but also the FBI. President Trump tweeted that there is an investigation underway. All officers have been fired, but no charges have yet been filed.

At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

