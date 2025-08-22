DJ Allen Opens Up About Faith, Music, and New Single

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Rising gospel artist DJ Allen made a vibrant appearance on Get Up Mornings this week, sharing his journey from childhood performances to signing with Jakaylin Carr’s Way North label at just 19 years old.

DJ Allen, who grew up singing in his family’s church in Little Rock, Arkansas, first caught attention performing on his mother’s kitchen table at the age of five. Today, he’s making waves in gospel music with his new single, The Good News of God. “It’s just letting people know—if you’re feeling down, it’s a reminder that there’s good news,” Allen explained during the interview.

Host Erica Campbell introduced Allen and his single, describing the young artist as someone carrying a significant mantle in the gospel scene. “DJ, you’ve gone from standing on your mom’s kitchen table at five years old to now being signed to Jakaylin Carr’s Way North label,” she said. “What does this journey feel like for you at just 19?”

“I am so excited,” Allen responded. “I’ve been singing for a long time. I thank God. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

The conversation highlighted Allen’s humility and dedication. Being signed to Carr’s label—known for cultivating talent with depth and maturity—was a major milestone for the young artist. “I’m still shocked, and I’m just blessed,” Allen said.

Allen also shared his plans for the future. “Just making new music, touring, and trying to make it to the Billboard charts,” he said. He remains active in his local church, contributing both as a singer and a drummer. “Yes, ma’am. I sing and I play drums,” he confirmed.

Erica Campbell also explored Allen’s musical roots, asking about his family and early singing experiences. “Yes, ma’am. I grew up in a singing family. I was singing in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the group my family is called Bishop Kenneth Robinson and Chosen,” he said.

Fans can follow DJ Allen on Facebook at Dion Allen and on Instagram at d d j Allen to stay up to date with his music and performances.

Before wrapping up, Campbell encouraged listeners to check out Allen’s new single. “The song is The Good News of God. Make sure you download it today,” she said.

Allen’s infectious energy and commitment to gospel music make him a rising talent to watch. At just 19, he’s already making an impression, proving that dedication, faith, and talent can open doors in the music world.

