8 Daily Habits That Could be Harming Your Brain

Source: fstop123 / Getty

Black PR Wire) According to the National Institutes of Health, over six million Americans are currently living with dementia. The condition also accounts for about 100,000 deaths annually. Additionally, researchers estimate that over 40 percent of Americans over the age of 55 will be diagnosed with dementia in the near future, and the number of new cases annually could double by 2060 as Americans age. With this in mind, doctors are always on the lookout for ways to identify the factors that increase someone’s risk of developing dementia, as there’s currently no cure for the condition. While differing factors can lead to the condition, researchers have determined that certain daily habits can contribute to your risk.

8 Habits That May Lead to Dementia

1. Having a Poor Diet

Though more research needs to be done, studies suggest that choosing certain foods can increase your risk of developing dementia. Some potential issues include consuming too much ultra-processed foods, having an imbalance of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the diet, eating little to no meat, and not eating enough choline.

It can sound tricky to balance all that information, but one suggested rule of thumb is sticking to a diet that’s good for the heart. That’s because what’s good for the heart tends to be good for the brain as well. To that end, you should opt for healthy fats, lean meats, whole grains, and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.

If you’re interested in a complete diet change, consider trying the Mediterranean or MIND diets, as they are known for promoting heart and brain health.

2. Ignoring Your Other Conditions

Certain chronic conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes, have been shown to increase your risk of developing dementia. Even being overweight or obese can cause an issue. That’s because of the vascular problems they can cause. One form of dementia is related to vascular issues, where the blood flow to the brain is blocked. It’s key to prevent this from happening.

Though some people keep their chronic illnesses under control, statistics show that others aren’t as meticulous about taking their medication or following up with their doctors. The reasons for this may vary, but the lack of health insurance is a common one. Unfortunately, not being able to manage your other conditions can lead to dementia, so it’s best to explore affordable ways to still get the medications you need.

3. Not Sleeping Well

Doctors can’t express the importance of a good night’s sleep enough. When you get the amount of sleep that you need, your brain gets time to renew itself, consolidate old memories, and rid itself of toxins, among other things. One toxin that’s of concern is the toxic protein, beta amyloid, that’s associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

If you’re not sleeping well, it’s best to start with an effective bedtime routine. This may be different for everyone, but some issues to pay attention to are how comfortable your bed is, how cool your room is, and whether or not it’s too highly lit for you to sleep. Since some medications and conditions can interfere with your sleep, you should talk to your doctor if you’re not sleeping well.

4. Ignoring Your Social Connections

Interestingly, maintaining social interactions has been identified as a way to keep the brain healthy. It also makes you less likely to have depressive episodes. That’s why doctors often encourage people of all ages to keep a close social circle that they can at least speak to every week. Going out is even better, but any form of interaction will have a positive impact.

You can also meet new people by volunteering at your local community center and attending group festivities or events.

5. Drinking Too Much Alcohol

Studies show that drinking alcohol excessively can reduce the volume of your brain’s white matter. This is important because white matter helps to transmit signals between the different regions of the brain. It’s also been shown that significant alcohol consumption can shrink the areas of the brain that are essential to your memory. Furthermore, continued consumption of excessive amounts of alcohol can damage the brain to the point of causing alcohol-induced dementia.

While it’s best to avoid alcohol–especially as you age, it’s also fine to stick to the guidelines. Men are allowed up to two drinks per day, while women should have half of that.

6. Skipping an Exercise Routine

Exercise is essential to your overall health. Apart from keeping you physically healthy, your brain benefits from physical activity as well. On the other hand, a sedentary lifestyle can lead to declining cognitive ability over time.

Fortunately, it’s easy to get the recommended 30 minutes of daily moderate exercise. You can walk to a nearby store, take the stairs instead of the elevator, do some gardening, mow the lawn, and go for a swim.

7. Cycling Without a Helmet

Exercise is beneficial, but not if you’re not taking precautions to avoid hurting yourself. If you cycle, it’s important to wear your helmet. Recent studies show that there’s a link between head injuries and an increased risk of developing dementia. The best way to prevent that is to wear a helmet every time you’re cycling.

8. Pretending You’re Not Having Mood Changes

Mood changes can be easier to ignore than physical ones. As a result, many people ignore the signs that they may be depressed. Unfortunately, increased depressive episodes can be a sign that you’re developing dementia.

If you’re losing interest in activities that used to bring you joy, leaving your hobbies behind, having thoughts about what life would be like without you, and avoiding others, you should talk to your doctor. It’s normal to be sad occasionally, but if you’re frequently struggling, you should talk to your doctor.

8 Daily Habits That Could be Harming Your Brain was originally published on praiserichmond.com