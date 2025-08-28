Listen Live
Darwin Hobbs Drops New Single "Hallelujah to the King"

Darwin Hobbs Drops New Single "Hallelujah to the King"

Published on August 28, 2025

Darwin Hobbs Album Release Party
Source: Ben Rose / Getty

It’s been four years since Darwin Hobbs’ last release, “Get Ready.” However, he recently recorded a new project at Atlanta’s prominent Elizabeth Baptist Church. The first radio single is up-tempo song of praise, “Hallelujah to the King” (Heart Art Music / Tyscot Records). Hobbs co-wrote the inspiring anthem with fellow Ohioans Darius Byers and Troy Culbreath of the multi-ethnic Cross Worship music ensemble that’s scored millions of streams with their cut of Hillsong United’s “So Will I (100 Billion X).” The track was orchestrated by producer on the rise, Jaden Baker, who’s played bass on recordings by Kirk Franklin and T.D. Jakes.

Darwin Hobbs Drops New Single “Hallelujah to the King”  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

