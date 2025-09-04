Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Mountain Movers: You Can Move It Or Climb It”

Today, in this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to come back first and foremost, when we are in a time of challenge, a time when everything is going crazy. Then you need to do something simple. Pray, but not just pray for God to move the mountain, but also pray to give. Plus the strength to climb the mountain. It’s necessary. We can pray and hope that it will come to us in a way that is comfortable, but that is not always how God will do it. God does not always come in the way that we expect. Sometimes God will come with ideas and efforts for us in work clothes, which means we have to go to work to act. So as we continue this process, I recommend that you pray, then take action on your prayers. Remember faith without works is dead. Let’s go to work and do

