Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifice Of Our Ancestors | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Let’s Celebrate The Sacrifice Of Our Ancestors”

We celebrate Memorial Day, which many say is the unofficial start of summer, but the real meaning of Memorial Day is the day set aside to memorialize those Americans who have died in the war. It was first called “Decorations Day,” and according to Professor David Blight from Yale University, one of the earliest ceremonies was held at the end of the Civil War by freed slaves in Charleston, SC, for Union soldiers who had died in one of the big battles of the Civil War.

The free slaves said they were grateful for those who died so their children could have a better future. Many of those soldiers who died were former slaves, so today, as we celebrate Memorial Day, remember to celebrate the sacrifice of our ancestors who fought and strive for us to continue to be in a position so that we’re able to have a better life than they had had us safe and healthy Memorial Day.

remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.