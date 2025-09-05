Erica Campbell Tops Billboard Radio Airplay (Week of 9/6/25)
Erica Campbell Tops Billboard Radio Airplay Charts (Week of 9/6/25)
BILLBOARD GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHARTS (WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 6TH)
1.) Erica Campbell – Trust & Obey
2.) Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me
3.) Me’Kayla – Give Me You
4.) Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint
5.) Donald Lawrence ft. Blanche – Words
6.) Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore – Constant
7.) Bri Babineaux – Confident
8.) Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way
9.) Jovonta Patton – Your Name
10.) William Murphy – Double
11.) Kirk Franklin – Do It Again
12.) TI, Young Dro & Kirk Franklin – Thank God
13.) Maverick City Music & Song House – Well, Well, Well
14.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me
15.) CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come
16.) Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockhart – Church Parking Lot
17.) Dante x Friday – Grateful
18.) ADIA – On The Way
19.) Jor’Dan Armstrong – The Light
20.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir Stand
Erica Campbell Tops Billboard Radio Airplay Charts (Week of 9/6/25) was originally published on praisedc.com
