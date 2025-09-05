Erica Campbell Tops Billboard Radio Airplay Charts (Week of 9/6/25)

BILLBOARD GOSPEL AIRPLAY CHARTS (WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 6TH)



1.) Erica Campbell – Trust & Obey

2.) Zacardi Cortez – Work It Out For Me

3.) Me’Kayla – Give Me You

4.) Jekalyn Carr – Don’t Faint

5.) Donald Lawrence ft. Blanche – Words

6.) Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore – Constant

7.) Bri Babineaux – Confident

8.) Vashawn Mitchell – Make A Way

9.) Jovonta Patton – Your Name

10.) William Murphy – Double

11.) Kirk Franklin – Do It Again

12.) TI, Young Dro & Kirk Franklin – Thank God

13.) Maverick City Music & Song House – Well, Well, Well

14.) Rudy Currence – God Don’t Cancel Me

15.) CeCe Winans & Shirley Caesar – Come Jesus Come

16.) Otis Kemp & Tasha Page Lockhart – Church Parking Lot

17.) Dante x Friday – Grateful

18.) ADIA – On The Way

19.) Jor’Dan Armstrong – The Light

20.) Brent Jones – Praise In The Choir Stand

