Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event
Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event
OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.
Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.
According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.
Other footage shows a large crowd scattering.
Campus police have just posted an update on X about the shooting, confirming that Kirk was shot and that a suspect is in custody.
“Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody,” the post says.
President Trump posted to social media following:
Charlie Kirk Shot At Utah Event was originally published on wibc.com
-
ADIA Talks Faith, Collaboration, & New Music After Stellar Awards Win
-
Judge Orders New Trial For 3 Ex-Memphis Cops Involved In Fatal Tyre Nichols Beating
-
Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street
-
Erica Campbell, Rickey Smiley & Griff Honored by Gospel Music Hall of Fame
-
7 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Labor Day
-
Meet the Men of The Silver Fox Squad: Breaking Stereotypes with Style
-
Travis Greene Honors His Roots With New Album Made in the South
-
Meditate on The Lord | Faith Walk