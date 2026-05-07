Erica Campbell’s Love Talk: Doing The Work To Protect Your Marriage

Reality TV doesn't destroy marriages, but small unchecked problems do.

Couples should focus on serving each other, not just personal gain.

Maintaining a spouse as the primary confidant and keeping Jesus central are vital.

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Promoting Marriage While Promoting A Movie

On a new “Love Talk” on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shared her heart while promoting the upcoming movie “Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery.” She said the film opened the door for honest conversations with married couples of faith who live their relationships in public view. These are couples whose ups and downs play out in front of fans, cameras and social media commentary. Erica believes that when a couple is solid together, outside opinions lose the power to break them.

It’s Not The Cameras, It’s The Small Foxes

Drawing from her own reality TV experience, Erica pushed back on the idea of a “reality show curse.” She said lights, cameras and platforms do not have the authority to destroy a marriage. Instead, she pointed to Scripture about “small foxes” that destroy the vine and described them as silent leaks and little infractions that go unchecked over time. What encouraged her during these interviews was hearing couples share practical love hacks, from morning conversations to long kisses when you get home and regular love check-ins.

Choosing A Pro-Marriage Mindset

Erica noted that today’s culture often sounds anti-marriage, focused more on “what I get” than on serving each other in covenant. She reminded listeners that if God created marriage, we must cherish it and treat it right. She also admitted that we are human, flawed and in need of growth, but said couples can share tools that help them stay happily married and build marriages that honor God. Those marriages, she added, create legacy, model healthy love for young people and prove that some relationships really do survive and thrive.

Guarding Your Safe Space And Keeping Jesus Center

Erica prayed for happy, healthy marriages where spouses do the work, surround themselves with wise people and stay intentional in their conversations about love and hurt. She urged couples to speak from the heart instead of only from past trauma and to keep Jesus at the center through things like praying together in the morning and having a marriage prayer plan. She warned that it is dangerous when your main confidant and safe space is someone other than your spouse because the enemy uses that against your relationship. While not every outside bond leads to infidelity, she said it becomes serious when someone outside the covenant grows more important than the person you married. Erica closed by praying for her own marriage and for every listener’s marriage as they grow day by day with God’s strength.