Lecrae Premiering New Film At Nashville Film Festival

Lecrae’s new documentary, Unashamed, is set to premiere at the Nashville Film Festival on Sunday, September 21st, 2025, at the Regal Green Hill Cinema.

Directed by David Rivera, Unashamed follows award-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae Moore and The 116 Clique. The film chronicles how this collective of rappers achieved mainstream success by challenging the norms of both hip-hop and American Christian culture.



Source: Lecrae Moore / Lecrae Moore

The documentary explores the challenges they faced when Lecrae began speaking out on racial injustice and systemic inequality, which led to a backlash from the very faith community that once celebrated their work.

“This film is about much more than music,” says director David Rivera. “It’s about what happens when conviction collides with culture, and the courage it takes to speak truth even when it costs you.”

Reflecting on the film, Lecrae shared: “This documentary tells a story I’ve lived—the highs, the struggles, and the risk of speaking out when silence would have been safer. My hope is that it inspires people to embrace their convictions and understand that faith and justice are not at odds, but deeply connected.”



Featuring never-before-seen archival footage, candid interviews, and behind-the-scenes access, Unashamed traces the 116 movement’s rise, its cultural and spiritual impact, and the difficult road Lecrae and the 116 artists faced when they refused to stay silent.

Unashamed is executive produced by Ben Howard and Adam Thomason, and is produced by Erin Mae Miller and Peter Scallettar, in partnership with Reach Records.

The Nashville Film Festival, one of the South’s most prestigious film events, is an ideal stage for the film’s debut. The premiere will bring the story of faith, artistry, and justice to a city where conversations on racial justice were shaped by figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator John Lewis.

The film will compete in the festival’s Music Documentary Features category.

