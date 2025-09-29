Money Monday | How AI Can Be Your Digital Assistant

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On this week’s “Money Monday” segment of Get Up Mornings, Mr. Griff welcomed back financial and AI expert Kim Fox Dunigan to discuss how artificial intelligence is becoming a powerful tool for ministries, churches, and small businesses.

Dunigan began the conversation by congratulating the team on their recent Stellar Awards and induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, acknowledging the importance of using gifts to bless the community. She then shifted into explaining how AI functions as an assistant, emphasizing that it is not a replacement for people but a supportive tool designed to save time and money. “Think of AI as that church member who’s always ready to step in at a moment’s notice, or like an intern for your business who never gets tired, never forgets, and is always there,” she said.

According to Dunigan, the key is to shift the mindset. Many people fear AI as a replacement, but she explained it should be seen as a constant support system—an assistant that helps leaders focus more on people and less on repetitive tasks.

She gave practical examples of how she already uses AI to assist ministries. One church she works with provides her a sermon transcript each Sunday. By uploading it to AI, she can quickly generate a blog post or social media content that reflects the pastor’s voice and message. “It keeps the context of the sermon and cuts my time down tremendously,” she explained. AI also helps her create newsletters and organize prayer request lists, ensuring no member feels overlooked. “It’s not replacing the word—it’s helping you spread it more,” Dunigan stressed.

For small businesses, AI can be just as transformative. She suggested using it to draft Facebook posts for upcoming events or to create newsletters with a warm, welcoming tone. As an example, she encouraged listeners to try something simple this week: “Just type into ChatGPT, ‘Create a short newsletter with three sections—a welcome note, upcoming events, and a Bible verse.’ Or, for a business, say, ‘Write a Facebook post inviting people to my event.’ Within minutes, you’ll have something ready to share.”

Dunigan also revealed how she’s building custom GPTs tailored to specific needs. For Mr. Griff and Sheryl, she designed a specialized tool to support a screenwriting advisory board, helping simplify the process of brainstorming and finding new topics. These custom models, she explained, are another way AI can provide targeted, meaningful assistance.

By the end of the discussion, it was clear that Dunigan views AI as more than just technology—it’s a partner in ministry and business that makes daily tasks easier while keeping the focus on people. As Griff summed up, “You are the truth, ma’am.”

To stay connected with Kim Fox Dunigan and learn more about her work, visit purposedrivenenterprises.com.

