Money Monday | Unpack the Gift God Already Gave You

Source: R1 Digital / Dave Anderson

On this week’s Money Monday segment of Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, financial expert Dave Anderson—better known as The Business Bully—brought powerful words of motivation for anyone feeling like their chance to succeed has passed them by.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Anderson, who was celebrating his birthday, told Griff that many people are praying for money while ignoring the gifts that could already be their answer. “God’s timing is perfect timing,” he said. “You’re not behind—you’re being built.”

He explained that moments of uncertainty are not a sign to give up but a signal to pause, pivot, and listen to God’s direction. “He doesn’t hand out gifts for decoration,” Anderson said. “That idea, that skill, that testimony—that’s the income waiting to be activated.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

When Griff asked what to say to those who feel unsure about where to start, Anderson pointed listeners to scripture. Quoting Proverbs 4:7, he said, “In all thy getting, get an understanding.” He encouraged people to spend quiet time with the Holy Spirit and ask practical questions:

What do people always ask me to help them with?

What comes easy to me but feels hard for everyone else?

What can I teach or serve with today if I just stop doubting myself?

“That’s where your money is,” Anderson explained. “You don’t need to chase the bag—you need to unpack the one God already gave you.”

He went on to describe how his book The Real Black Agenda walks readers through the process of turning their God-given gifts into products, services, and sustainable income. “It’s not just a book,” he said. “It’s a guide to help you identify your gift, build a system, and create consistency.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

For those looking for personal guidance, Anderson also offers one-on-one sessions. “If you want to stop doubting and start earning, DM me the word ‘Erica’ on Instagram at @TheBusinessBully,” he told listeners. “I’ll help you build a plan to make real money without selling your soul or dimming your joy.”

Related Article: Money Monday | Smart Saving Strategies for Beginners

Related Article: Money Monday | Financial Empowerment for Women

Anderson closed by reminding listeners that faith and work go hand in hand. “The Bible doesn’t say you need a job,” he said. “It says you need to work. Be a good steward of the gift God put inside you.”

Griff praised Anderson’s message, calling him a true fan favorite. “Dave, you better,” Griff said, closing out the segment. “I’m a fan of Dave Anderson, The Business Bully.”

Listeners can find more of Anderson’s financial tips at TheRealBlackAgenda.com or follow him on social media at @TheBusinessBully.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM