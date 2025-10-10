Listen Live
National

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For...

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Turning Point USA has announced an alternative halftime show for Super Bowl LX, following the NFL’s selection of Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny as the main performer.

Dubbed “The All American Halftime Show,” this event aims to provide a different option for viewers who may not resonate with the NFL’s choice.

The announcement was made on Turning Point USA’s social media, with details about the performers and event specifics to be revealed in the coming months.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy Award winner and one of the most popular global artists, has sparked mixed reactions among NFL fans.

While his music and performances have a massive following, some fans have expressed dissatisfaction with his selection for the Super Bowl stage.

Turning Point USA’s alternative show appears to cater to those seeking a more traditional or patriotic entertainment option.

The All American Halftime Show is set to take place on February 8, 2026, coinciding with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

SEE ALSO

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Mary Mary
Trending
Beauty
News
News
News
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close