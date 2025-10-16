Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Homecoming season for Historically Black Colleges and Universities alumni always feels like one big family reunion.

The air buzzes with nostalgia and you’re filled with pride as you reminisce on your old stomping grounds across your respective HBCU yard. Reconnecting with classmates that feel like distant cousins as you share stories of your times together and celebrate the university that shaped you into who you are now.

Whether it is attending a football game, a proud city native who reps their local college, an alum dressed in nothing but school gear or grabbing a plate from a divine nine member grilling on the yard— there is nothing quite like feeling that unity and fulfillment repping for your school.

There is no better way to stay in the buzzing “HBCU Grad and Proud” spirit than binge-watching one of your favorite shows that replicate your time at a college when you were once on campus. From navigating academic pressures, forming lifelong friendships, looking for historical films, or the powerful stories of the educators that shape us— there is a movie or TV show that has something you are looking for.

A Different World

We all know of the cultural impact of “A Different World” had on the enrollment of HBCUs across the United States during its time. The iconic series, set on the fictional HBCU Hillman College, highlighted several social issues such as race, social justice, and raising awareness of several things like the AIDs crisis and Apartheid. It’s legacy continues to live on as one of the only shows that celebrated the diversity of Black students and Black academia.

TV Shows & Films To Watch During HBCU Homecoming Season was originally published on hiphopnc.com