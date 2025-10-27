Bishop Winans Flips the Script on Controversy With a $100K Drop

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty



Last week, the internet was in a chokehold over the viral donation drama involving Bishop Marvin Winans and Perfecting Church. The timeline was flooded with clips, commentary, and all that noise about fundraising methods. The controversy was heavy, weighing down on the mission to build that new facility.

But listen, when the Kingdom is involved, you always have to expect the Divine Reversal. This past Sunday, Bishop Winans stepped into the pulpit and didn’t just preach; he announced a major financial victory that completely neutralized the online drama. What the enemy meant for an evil crisis, the supporters turned into a cash surge for the building fund. This wasn’t just small-scale giving either. This was industry giants placing their bet on the vision: COGIC’s own Bishop Patrick Wooden and his son showed up strong with a collective $2,000 contribution. That’s Kingdom unity in action. Then came the headline. Acclaimed filmmaker and philanthropist Tyler Perry made an undeniable move, pouring a stunning $100,000 into the cause. Six figures, no question.

Bishop Winans revealed that Tyler Perry personally invited him to share his name, putting his full weight behind the ministry and silencing the critics with a powerful donation. The message? The support is real. The Bishop’s declaration? “What the devil meant for evil, God turned it around!” That’s a testimony that resonates deeper than any diss track.

Despite facing the fire over the methods, and even dealing with health challenges, Bishop Winans remained steadfast on the vision. And the results speak for themselves. The fundraising total for the new Perfecting Church facility has now surpassed $600,000!

This is more than money; it’s a monumental step toward completion. This story is an elevated lesson for every ministry: When the drama comes, trust the vision, and watch God use the adversity to fund the manifestation. That’s how a real one plays the long game.

