Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: October 28, 2025

The Political Landscape The political landscape for 2028 is already taking shape, with two prominent California Democrats hinting at presidential ambitions. Governor Gavin Newsom admitted to CBS News that he is considering a run after the 2026 midterms. Meanwhile, former Vice President Kamala Harris told the BBC that she could possibly be president one day. With both leaders having deep roots in California politics, their potential candidacies could set the stage for a highly competitive Democratic primary.

Homecoming Celebrations Homecoming celebrations at two of our nation’s cherished historically black universities were tragically disrupted by gun violence, leaving communities in heartbreak and outrage. At Howard University, a Friday night step show was thrown into chaos when shots rang out, injuring five people. Just a day later, a homecoming event at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania turned deadly when gunfire erupted, killing one person and injuring six others. Investigators believe multiple shooters may have been involved in the incident at Lincoln, casting a somber shadow over what should have been a time of joyous celebration.

Taki Allen In Baltimore, a frightening encounter highlighted the dangers of flawed technology. Taki Allen, a Black student at Kenwood High School, was sitting outside after football practice when police surrounded him at gunpoint. Officers ordered him to the ground after an AI detection system falsely identified a bag of Doritos in his pocket as a weapon. The incident raises serious questions about the use of artificial intelligence in policing and its potential for racial bias and dangerous errors.

A’ja Wilson On a celebratory note, WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson continues to make history. Following a phenomenal season, she has been inducted into the University of South Carolina’s Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Wilson’s legacy at the university is legendary; she led the Gamecocks to their first NCAA championship in 2017, where she was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. Her induction is a testament to her incredible impact on the sport.