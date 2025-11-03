Listen Live
Celebrate National Sandwich Day With These Deals

Celebrate National Sandwich Day 2025 with unbeatable deals from your favorite sandwich spots! Enjoy BOGO subs, free sandwiches, and exclusive discounts happening nationwide.

Published on November 3, 2025

The De Niro Hero: Sandwich Tasting & Competition
Get ready to celebrate National Sandwich Day 2025 with mouthwatering deals you don’t want to miss! If you’re craving a classic sub, a toasted hoagie, or a gourmet creation piled high with all your favorite fixings, sandwich shops nationwide are serving up special discounts, BOGO offers, and even a few free sandwiches. From Subway and Jersey Mike’s to Firehouse Subs and Jimmy John’s, here’s where to score the tastiest deals on November 3rd.

SUBWAY

Watch until the end for a Subway® MVP Rewards code to buy a footlong, and get another for $1 this National Sandwich Day.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

celebrate the king of sandwiches with free delivery online & through the JM app

McAlister’s Deli

 Buy one sandwich and get one 50% today through 11/9.

Sprouts Farmers Market

 Sprouts Farmers Market is running a deal on its sandwiches, which are typically sold for $4.99. For an extra 67 cents, customers can add a bag of chips and a bottle of water.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

Buy one Big or Original sandwich or wrap, get an Original sandwich or wrap FREE with promo code BOGO, today only

Schlotzsky’s

$5 Medium sandwiches. Offer exclusive to new and existing Schlotzsky’s Rewards Members

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

BOGO 50% ALL TURKEY SUBS TODAY ONLY.

Popeyes

Popeyes assets for launch of new chicken nuggets
Through Nov. 9, Popeyes rewards members can get a free Classic, Spicy or Smokin’ Rojo Chicken Sandwich with any purchase of $10+. The single-use offer is valid on Popeyes delivery at participating locations and can be redeemed in the chain’s app or website

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut of MD Logo
On National Sandwich Day and every other Monday, Pizza Hutcustomers can order a Pizza Hut Melt (Buffalo Chicken, Chicken Bacon Parmesan, Meat Lover’s or Pepperoni Lover’s) for $4.99 at participating locations. 

Panera Bread

Panera Bread
Panera rewards members can take advantage of a buy one, get one $5 offer on whole sandwiches on Nov. 3 at participating locations. The discount applies to the lowest priced eligible item.

Firehouse Subs

In this photo illustration, a Firehouse Subs (Firehouse...
Firehouse Subs customers can score a free medium Core 4 sub (Hook & Ladder, Firehouse Meatball, Turkey & Provolone or Italian) with a purchase of $15 or more on Nov. 3 in the chain’s app or website. The offer is valid on pickup and delivery orders.

Jimmy John’s

Jacksonville, Florida, Tapestry Park, mixed-use development, Jimmy John's, building exterior
When Jimmy John’s rewards members order a toasted sandwich in the chain’s app or website on Nov. 3, they’ll get a Picklewich for 50% off with the code TOASTED

