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Erica Campbell On Resisting Daily Temptation

Erica Campbell Says “Lead Us Not” As She Gets Real About Everyday Temptation

Preparing for a family wedding, Erica Campbell uses cheesecake cravings to teach how prayer and discipline help us resist real-life temptation.

Published on May 7, 2026

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Wedding Prep, Training And A Cheesecake Test

On a new “Ericaism” on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica shared how wedding prep turned into a real-life lesson on temptation. With a May 16 wedding just 10 days away, she talked about working hard in training and not wanting to lose her momentum. Her discipline got tested at home when the family cooked burgers and tacos, and then her daughter Zaya started making a salted caramel cheesecake from scratch. As Zaya crushed graham crackers, added butter, brown sugar, vanilla and orange extract, Erica joked, “Ain’t that like the devil?” because she had just decided to cut sugar for the week.

How Everyday Temptation Really Shows Up

Erica described smelling the cream cheese, heavy whipping cream and condensed milk while trying to cook dinner and telling herself, “Don’t break.” That moment reminded her how temptation often hits hardest right after you decide to do better. She compared it to the enemy asking if you are really as strong as you say you are. Erica pointed to Scripture that tells us to watch and pray so we do not enter into temptation because the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.

Submitting To God Before Resisting

From there, she shifted to the spiritual side and said many of us face temptations around food, relationships, habits and lifestyle changes we know we need to make. Temptation, she explained, is the stage where you have not done the wrong thing yet, so you still have a powerful chance to resist. Quoting the Bible, she reminded listeners to submit themselves to God and then resist the devil so he will flee. For Erica, that means declaring her life belongs to God and asking for discipline to do what is best for her body, health and mind.

Health, Money And Choosing The Way Of Escape

Erica also talked about how temptation shows up in what we eat and how we spend. She mentioned people who drink soda even though doctors warned them, or those who keep shopping instead of saving and later wonder where their money went. She urged listeners to pray, submit desires to God and choose the “way of escape” that God always provides with every temptation. Erica closed by saying she is trying to resist sugar and encouraged everyone to name what they are resisting and stand strong together.

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