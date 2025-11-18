Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Choose Excellence | Dr Willey Jolley

Elevate your potential: Insights from Dr. Willey Jolley on choosing excellence

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Choose Excellence”

I want to talk about excellence, an idea from my book, An Attitude of Excellence.  See, excellence doesn’t happen by chance or accident.  It is a choice that you make every single solitary day.   You can choose average or you can choose excellence. 

Average gives you… average results, but excellence gives you extraordinary results.  People of excellence, they don’t just do what they’re paid to do, they go the extra mile.  They show up early, they stay a little later, and do a little more.  When you live with an attitude of excellence, everything happens in a new way.  Opportunities find you, doors open, and success follows you. 

Don’t settle for average.  Choose excellence in everything you do.  It’ll make a major difference in your success. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
6 Items
News
37 Items
News
Civil Rights & Social Justice
RAY AND VIVIAN CHEW
4:16
Entertainment
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close