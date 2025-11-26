Relearing Love | Love Talk

On a recent “Love Talk” segment from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the Grammy-winning artist and host delivered a powerful message, urging listeners to return to the biblical definition of love. Campbell expressed that many modern ideas about love don’t align with what scripture teaches, and it’s time for a spiritual reset.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Pulling up a seat for her audience, she turned to 1 Corinthians 13 as the ultimate “playbook” and “blueprint” for how to love. She broke down the foundational verse: “Love is patient and kind. Love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude.” Campbell emphasized that patience is listed first for a reason, as it is essential for any loving relationship. She challenged the notion that love can be arrogant or rude, reminding listeners that actions must match the declaration of love.