Relearing Love | Love Talk

Campbell also explored the selfless nature of true love, noting that it “does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.” She applied this directly to relationships and parenting, pointing out that repeatedly reminding someone of their past mistakes is not an act of love or encouragement. Instead of tearing people down, love should build them up and make them better.

The segment distinguished between romantic feelings and the enduring, God-like love described in the Bible. Campbell encouraged everyone to replace the word “love” with “God” in the scripture to better understand its divine origin, stating, “God is patient. God doesn’t envy, because God is love.”

She concluded with a heartfelt call to action, asking listeners to fall in love with the love scriptures and ask God to make the words come alive in their lives. The segment served as a potent reminder to practice a love that bears, believes, hopes, and endures all things—a love that never ends. How can you apply this blueprint to your relationships today?