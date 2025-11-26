Listen Live
Love Talking

Relearing Love | Love Talk

Rediscovering the depths of love through open and honest dialogue.

Published on November 26, 2025

Love Talk GUMEC: Erica Campbell
Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

On a recent “Love Talk” segment from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, the Grammy-winning artist and host delivered a powerful message, urging listeners to return to the biblical definition of love. Campbell expressed that many modern ideas about love don’t align with what scripture teaches, and it’s time for a spiritual reset.

Pulling up a seat for her audience, she turned to 1 Corinthians 13 as the ultimate “playbook” and “blueprint” for how to love. She broke down the foundational verse: “Love is patient and kind. Love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude.” Campbell emphasized that patience is listed first for a reason, as it is essential for any loving relationship. She challenged the notion that love can be arrogant or rude, reminding listeners that actions must match the declaration of love.

Campbell also explored the selfless nature of true love, noting that it “does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.” She applied this directly to relationships and parenting, pointing out that repeatedly reminding someone of their past mistakes is not an act of love or encouragement. Instead of tearing people down, love should build them up and make them better.

The segment distinguished between romantic feelings and the enduring, God-like love described in the Bible. Campbell encouraged everyone to replace the word “love” with “God” in the scripture to better understand its divine origin, stating, “God is patient. God doesn’t envy, because God is love.”

She concluded with a heartfelt call to action, asking listeners to fall in love with the love scriptures and ask God to make the words come alive in their lives. The segment served as a potent reminder to practice a love that bears, believes, hopes, and endures all things—a love that never ends. How can you apply this blueprint to your relationships today?

 

