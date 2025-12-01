2026 Grammy Nominations Announced

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

A special congratulations to all of this year’s nominees in the Christian and Gospel categories for the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, set to take place on Sunday, February 2nd. You can see all of the nominees below or read the full list HERE. Again, Congratulations to the 2026 GRAMMY nominees in the Christian and Gospel categories.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Jonas Myrin,

songwriters

“Still (Live)” — Jonathan McReynolds & Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer & Terrell Demetrius

Wilson, songwriters

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II & Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

“Come Jesus Come” — Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“I Know a Name” — Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Jacob Sooter, songwriters

“Your Way’s Better” — Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank & Pera, songwriters

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford & Brandon Lake, songwriters

“Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller & Clifford Harris, songwriters

“Amazing” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton & Darrel Walls, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Child of God II — Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 — Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts — Brandon Lake

Reconstruction — Lecrae

Let The Church Sing — Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

I Will Not Be Moved (Live) — The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came The Morning — Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah — The Isaacs

Good Answers — Karen Peck & New River

Back To My Roots — Candi Staton

