Tell Them Anyway | Ericaism

In this episode of “Ericaism,” Erica Campbell delivered a powerful and timely message, diving deep into the complexities of family, faith, and difficult conversations. The segment, titled “Tell Them Anyway,” offered a dose of wisdom on the importance of speaking truth to loved ones, even when it’s hard to say and even harder to hear.

Erica shared a scenario where someone sought advice about a major life decision that their family didn’t support. This led her to a crucial question: Is this something you want, or is it something God wants for you? She highlighted the important distinction between our own desires and God’s divine will, noting that sometimes family members can see what we can’t. When they voice concerns, it’s often not to dash our dreams but to echo a truth we might already know in our hearts.



Navigating family dynamics can be tricky, but Campbell emphasized that true love requires integrity. “If you see somebody going the wrong way and you don’t say anything, do you even love them at all?” she challenged listeners. It’s a call to action for aunts, uncles, cousins, and all family members to step up. The fear that our advice will be ignored shouldn’t stop us from offering it. Our responsibility is to plant the seed of wisdom, trusting that it will grow.

However, the delivery of this truth is just as important as the message itself. Campbell advised against public call-outs or harsh criticism. Instead, she encouraged a loving approach: a private conversation, a meal together, or even gathering other supportive family members to share their perspective gently. It’s about creating a safe space where truth can be received without judgment.

Ultimately, the segment was a beautiful reminder of our role within our families and community. We are called to be sources of wisdom and guidance, rooted in love and faith. As Campbell puts it, even if a loved one gets mad, it’s better to speak up out of love than to watch them fail in silence. This “Ericaism” serves as a powerful lesson for believers: love your family enough to tell them the truth, and do it with a heart full of grace.

