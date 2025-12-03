MAJOR. Talks New Christmas Music, Hope, and a Big Year

MAJOR. released a reimagined 'Little Drummer Boy' expressing his love for God.

MAJOR. honored by gospel community with Stellar Award nomination and Billboard #1.

MAJOR.'s 'The Hope Diller Sessions' mixtape encourages listeners to stay present and believe in better days.

Source: Radio One Digital / R1 Digital

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell welcomed a familiar voice back to the show—platinum soul singer and beloved friend of the Get Up family, MAJOR. From the moment he joined the conversation, the room was full of warmth, laughter, and gratitude.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

MAJOR. came ready to share new music and new milestones. His latest release is a reimagined version of the classic “Little Drummer Boy,” a song he says he has loved for years. He explained that his version allowed him to express his deep love for God in a fresh way, all while honoring the timeless spirit of the original. Erica introduced the track with excitement, calling it a perfect fit for his unmistakable voice.

This year has been a meaningful one for MAJOR., both personally and professionally. Erica celebrated his “firsts” in gospel music: his first solo Stellar Award nomination and his first No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart for “I Prayed for You.” When she asked how these accomplishments felt, he couldn’t help but laugh and think back to a memorable moment at the Stellars where Griff spent the entire night loudly calling his name. Griff joked that he wasn’t yelling—he just naturally has a booming voice.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But beneath the laughter was genuine appreciation. MAJOR. shared how honored he was to be recognized by the gospel community—the same world that launched his musical journey years ago. To be embraced again now, with so much love and support, meant everything to him.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Griff jumped in to praise him as well, calling MAJOR. a true “doer” and someone who works hard without excuses. He also pointed out MAJOR.’s motivational mixtape, The Hope Diller Sessions, which carries a message centered on love, life, and encouragement.

MAJOR. explained the heart behind the project. As he put it, hope isn’t pretending that life isn’t hard. Hope is choosing to believe that something greater is on the other side of struggle. Especially during the holiday season—when people often reflect on what hasn’t gone right, what’s missing, and what feels heavy—he wants listeners to pause, breathe, and reflect on the good God has already done. He referenced the biblical word selah, meaning “to pause and calmly think,” and encouraged people to stay present instead of worrying about tomorrow.

Related Article: MAJOR. Honored By St. Jude with ‘Spirit Award’ for Charitable Efforts

Related Article: MAJOR. Drops Surprise Motivational Mixtape

The mixtape, available everywhere now, includes surprises like David Banner’s remix of “I Prayed for You,” and MAJOR. hopes it brings comfort and strength to anyone who needs it.

Erica wrapped the interview by encouraging everyone to download and stream all of MAJOR.’s music—old and new—to stay uplifted. With gratitude and humor, MAJOR. thanked the team for making space for him and signed off the same way he arrived: joyful, grounded, and full of heart.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM