BET Awards 2020: Gospel Nominees Announced!

Quarantine won’t stop the celebration: The BET Awards is going digital this year and actress/comedian Amanda Seales (The Real, Insecure) is hosting.
The Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/International Song nominees are in and they include Fred Hammond, Kanye West, Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters and more.
This year (2020), marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and BET’s 40th anniversary overall. In addition to breaking barriers with its digital event and milestone success, the award show will air live on CBS and other Viacom affiliates. Tune in Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. and check out the full list of nominees below.
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, “Alright”
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, “I Made It Out”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”
PJ Morton ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters, “Victory”
Album of the Year
“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
“Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé
“I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.
“Kirk, “DaBaby
“Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. ft. YG, “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale ft. Jeremih, “On Chill”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, “Higher”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Best Movie
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“Harriet”
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé”
“Just Mercy”
“Queen & Slim”
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, “Underdog”
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, “Melanin”
Layton Greene, “I Choose”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, “Tempo”
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, “Afeni”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”
DaBaby, “Bop”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
