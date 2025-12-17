The Queen of Christmas Reigns Supreme

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty



Mariah Carey has officially reclaimed her crown as the undisputed Queen of the Charts. Her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” just hit its 20th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the all-time record for the longest-running chart-topper. This moves her past the 19-week record previously held by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Additionally, the track has tied Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” for the longest-charting song by a female artist at 77 weeks. This marks Carey’s second time making history; her 1995 hit “One Sweet Day” held the same record for over two decades.

