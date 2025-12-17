Listen Live
Close
Music

The Queen of Christmas Reigns Supreme

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is officially the longest-running #1 in history. 20 weeks at the top.

Published on December 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mariah Carey's "Christmastime In Las Vegas" Dazzles At Dolby Live At Park MGM In Las Vegas
Source: Denise Truscello / Getty


Mariah Carey has officially reclaimed her crown as the undisputed Queen of the Charts. Her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” just hit its 20th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the all-time record for the longest-running chart-topper. This moves her past the 19-week record previously held by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Additionally, the track has tied Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” for the longest-charting song by a female artist at 77 weeks. This marks Carey’s second time making history; her 1995 hit “One Sweet Day” held the same record for over two decades.

SEE ALSO

The Queen of Christmas Reigns Supreme was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close