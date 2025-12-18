20 Amazing Christmas Gifts for Under $100
The holiday season is a time when many people open their wallets a little wider in an effort to bring joy to friends and family.
CONTEST: Our biggest Christmas giveaway yet. Win $10,000 for the holidays.
From gifts and travel to decorations and festive meals, spending often increases as shoppers look for meaningful ways to show appreciation and make loved ones feel special. For many, the focus is less on price tags and more on the smiles, memories, and shared moments that come with giving during this time of year.
At the same time, holiday cheer does not have to come with financial stress. There are countless deals available online that make it easier to find thoughtful gifts without overspending. From tech and home items to clothing and personalized presents, shoppers can take advantage of discounts, promotions, and seasonal sales that help stretch budgets while still delivering gifts that feel generous and heartfelt.
Check out 20 great holiday deals for $100 or less.
Victoria’s Secret Votive Candle Gift Set | $60 Eau So Festive contains three exclusive, two-ounce votive sized candles of our new Under the Tree, Cozy Fireside, and Vanil-la-la scents.
Air Jordan 1 Mid Shoes | $57.97 Featuring genuine leather in the upper for a premium look and encapsulated Air-Sole units for lightweight cushioning, these sneakers enhance your casual outfits effortlessly.
Kids Ride-On Truck Car w/ Parent Remote Control | $99.00 This ride-on truck is scaled for children aged 3-5 years, supporting up to 44 pounds, and features foot pedal controls for independent driving.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack) | $99.00 A highly practical gift for keeping track of keys, luggage, or a wallet using the “Find My” app.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $59.99 A smart display with Alexa that can be used for video calls, checking the weather, managing smart home devices, and watching videos.
JBL Clip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $59.95 A durable, waterproof, and dustproof speaker with an integrated carabiner for clipping onto bags or belts.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Gift Set | $84.99 A fun gift for capturing instant memories, the set often includes the camera, a case, strap, and some film.
Women’s High Collar Button Trench Coat | $66.95 Ideal for both urban strolls and evening outings, it’s a must-have for those who appreciate timeless style and practicality in one.
PS5 and Xbox Games Blowout Sale | $30 Get some of the hottest games out now for the low price of $30.
Wüsthof 8-Piece Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set | $99 A useful kitchen upgrade that includes eight high-quality steak knives in a presentation case.
Lodge Cast Iron Cookware Set | $99.90 A versatile and long-lasting set of pre-seasoned cast iron essentials for any home cook.
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker | $69.99 A compact coffee maker that saves counter space and is perfect for dorm rooms or small apartments.
Non-Slip Cozy Winter House Socks | $18.99 These thick fluffy socks with silicone grippers on the soles which can provide better traction on indoor wooden or tile surfaces; Ensure stability as you lounge from room to room!
Ninja Air Fryer 4 QT Capacity | $89.99 Now enjoy guilt-free food. Air fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.
JOYIN Arcade Basketball Game Set with 4 Balls and Hoop | $59.99 This Arcade Basketball Game Set is a perfect Christmas birthdays gift for kids
Nécessaire The Body Wash Discovery Collection | $48.00 An award-winning set of four signature-scented body washes, providing a touch of luxury to the shower routine.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Glossy Posse VIII 3-Piece Lip Luminizer Set | $31.50 A bundled-up crew featuring three new luscious shades of the fan-fave universal lip gloss.
Nike Air Max 90 | $78.95 Lace-up and feel the legacy. Produced at the intersection of art, music, and culture, this champion running shoe helped define the ’90s.
Men’s Winter Jacket Fleece Jacket | $63.99 Transition seamlessly from fall to winter with this long sleeve outerwear.
60+ Min Flight Time Super Endurance Drone with Camera | Enduring alloy brushless motors feature strong wind resistance, providing faster, quieter, and more powerful flight.
20 Amazing Christmas Gifts for Under $100 was originally published on theboxhouston.com