(New Year’s Day) – A New Year, A New Mindset | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “(New Year’s Day) – A New Year, A New Mindset”

On New Year’s Eve, many people sing, “Should old acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind?” Well, this year is about getting rid of old thinking, old habits, and old limitations. I want to encourage you to do what that song says—let go of the old doubts and fears, and pass the cup of kindness. Give generously, think boldly, and speak prosperity over your life. Because what you expect is what you attract. Wealthy people expect abundance, opportunities, and overflow.

Make a commitment: This year, I will think wealthier, speak wealthier, so I can grow wealthy in mindset, relationships, and finances. Declare out loud, “This will be a wealthy year for me,” because your words impact your world. Happy New Year!

✕

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

