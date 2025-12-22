Why Are We Tested | Faith Walking

Tests reveal what you truly know, not just what you claim to believe.

Erica Campbell gives a word on “Get Up Mornings” that might change how you view your struggles. During her popular “Faith Walk” segment, the gospel superstar and radio host got transparent about the reality of facing challenges. She took us back to the classroom, admitting she wasn’t always the biggest fan of test day in school. Those nervous jitters are relatable, but Campbell used that memory to anchor a powerful spiritual truth: tests aren’t there to hurt you; they are there to reveal what you actually know.

She challenges listeners to shift their perspective on why we face difficulties. Too often, when life gets hard, our first instinct is to assume we are being punished or that we’ve done something wrong. Erica flipped the script, explaining that spiritual tests are simply a barometer for our faith. You don’t know if you truly believe the Word until you are put in a position where you have to use it. It is easy to claim you have peace when everything is quiet, but a true test shows if you can maintain that peace when chaos erupts around you. Peace isn’t determined by the outside world; it is a reflection of what is happening on the inside.



For those feeling overwhelmed by their current trials, Campbell offered a practical solution she calls the ultimate “cheat code”: the Bible. There is no need to fall apart or lose your mind when the pressure hits. Instead, we should look to scripture for the answers on how to speak life, face the obstacle, and overcome it. Erica reminded the audience that if God promised victory, healing, and provision, then the test—no matter how difficult—cannot be the final say. It is temporary, and we have the manual to get through it.

Perhaps the most hitting point of the segment came from a lesson Campbell learned from her mother. The saying goes, “If it wasn’t in you, it wouldn’t come out.” Tests act like a squeeze on our spirit. When pressure is applied, whatever is truly inside of us will spill out. If the Word is in you, faith comes out. If anger or pettiness is in you, that is what will show up. This reality check encourages us to check our hearts before the test even begins.

Ultimately, the message is one of hope. Campbell closed by reminding the “Get Up Mornings” family that a test usually precedes a promotion or elevation. If you are being tested right now, it likely means God is preparing you for a new level. So, dry your eyes, grab your “cheat code,” and get ready to pass this test with flying colors.

