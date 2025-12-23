Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: December 23rd

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Erica Campbell, Cheryl Jackson, and Griff give us the latest trending topics, insightful discussions, and fresh perspectives of stories making headlines today! From sobering national headlines to celebrating Black excellence in our communities, we are breaking down the stories that matter most to us. Here is your rundown of the Trending Topics segment that has everyone talking, praying, and tuning in. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Update on Brown University Tragedy In a sobering turn of events, the manhunt for the suspect in the Brown University shooting has ended. Investigators report that the 48-year-old former student, a Portuguese national, was found deceased in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire. Authorities revealed the suspect was sophisticated in covering his tracks, utilizing an untraceable phone and avoiding credit cards to evade capture. He is also believed to be responsible for the tragic killing of an MIT professor just days later. In the wake of this violence, discussions regarding the diversity visa lottery program—through which the suspect entered the country—have surfaced, with officials noting a pause in the program. It is a heavy reminder to keep our schools and communities covered in prayer as investigations continue.

Quinta Brunson Blesses Philadelphia Students

We love to see our people giving back! Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is ending the year on a high note by pouring into her hometown. Brunson launched the “Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund,” a massive initiative designed to remove cost barriers for over 117,000 students in Philadelphia’s public schools. Reflecting on her own upbringing, Brunson shared that field trips were some of her most memorable educational experiences, showing her that the world was bigger than her block. By opening doors for these children to explore and dream, she is truly walking in her purpose. It’s a beautiful testimony of “to whom much is given, much is required.”

Holiday Laughs with Griff and Charity Jordan

If you are looking for joy this season, look no further than BET+. Our very own Griff is lighting up the screen in the new movie Vera’s Holiday Flop. The team caught up with producer and star Charity Jordan, who stopped by to discuss the film. Described as “chaos and mayhem from start to finish,” it is the perfect lighthearted watch for the holidays. We need to support Black cinema and show some love to Griff! Head over to the website to check out the trailer and make sure you are streaming this season.

Sports Highlights In the sports world, things got heated for DK. After a fan hurled disrespectful slurs—words that no one should have to endure—DK took matters into his own hands. Unfortunately, that reaction came with a steep price: a suspension for the rest of the regular season and a potential loss of millions in guaranteed money. It is a tough situation that reminds us of the power of restraint. While the disrespect was real, the cost of reacting was higher.

