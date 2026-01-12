Start Swimming Before You See The Sharks | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Start Swimming Before You See The Sharks”

Are you serious about success this year? Are you serious about achieving more this year than you did last year? Are you ready, I mean really ready, for a better year? If you answered yes to those, I’m going to ask you one more question: Have you set your goals? Have you set your goals, or are you still waiting, trying to get it together?

See, I have a piece in my book A Setback as a Setup for a Comeback that simply reads: Most folks never learn how fast they can swim until there are sharks pursuing them. But the one who succeeds in life’s great race is the one who wisely sets the pace. Their pace is not set as fear requires. Their stroke is a product of their desires. As you’re faced with oceans of decision, are you guided by fear or by vision? Have you set your goals? Are you trying to reach high marks, or are you still waiting to see the sharks?

Folks, are you serious about setting your goals and getting to another level—not just talking about it, but actually doing it? No, I want you to set your goals. Go to my goal-setting class. Take it today. Visit WJspeaks.com/goals. Stop fooling around and stop waiting to see the sharks.

