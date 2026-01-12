Trump on $2000 Checks to Americans: “Toward the End of the Year”

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

President Donald Trump again floated the idea of $2,000 rebate checks for Americans, saying they could arrive “toward the end of the year.” Trump made the comments while discussing tariffs and economic policy during a recent appearance.

Trump framed the checks as a possible rebate tied to tariff revenue collected by the federal government. He said the concept remains under consideration and would depend on how tariff collections perform. Trump did not provide a specific timeline or details on eligibility.

The president emphasized that the proposal is not finalized. Any rebate program would require congressional approval before payments could be issued. No legislation has been introduced to authorize the checks.

Trump previously mentioned the idea of tariff-related rebates in recent weeks. Those comments sparked renewed attention amid ongoing discussions about inflation and consumer costs. Economists have offered mixed reactions to the proposal.

At this point, no checks have been approved, scheduled, or guaranteed. Federal officials have not confirmed any formal plans beyond Trump’s public remarks.

