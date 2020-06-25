Jill Scott went on Instagram and shared a story on her “Jill Scott Chronicles” series recalling a time she visited a plantation and got an eerie-feeling tour. The tour guide brought Ms. Jill Scott to the dining area where there was a photo of a group of people and the tour guide told her that people didn’t seem to “smile back in the day.”

At that moment the singer and actress started doing some of her own investigating.

By the end of her investigation, Jill Scott says the plantation site was being marketed as a cozy bed-and-breakfast. The Philly singer was taken back by what she experienced and decided to share her story.

RELATED NEWS:

Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left Fans Speechless

Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her Great-Grandmother: “My Heart Can’t Take It”

Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was Originally A Slave Plantation was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: