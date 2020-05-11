Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left Fans Speechless

Source: Peter Larsen/y Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic / Getty

The beloved “Verzuz” battles that have become a must-see on Instagram were male-dominated until last night. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott claimed the title for the first female-led battle and it was one of the most memorable ones yet.

The battle drew in over 700,000 viewers on Instagram and surprisingly wasn’t capped to one hour. Usually, live videos on Instagram are ended automatically after an hour but that didn’t happen last night. The two neo-soul gems were free to let the music flow and ended up having a three-hour match.

“I don’t have no conception of time. I don’t know what that means,” Badu said to Scott during the Live.

Scott and Badu were having their battle on a sad day in music due to the deaths of Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard and Uptown Records founder, Revolt TV executive, and Diddy-discoverer Andre Harrell. So their “Verzuz” was a welcomed celebration of timeless music as it helped us redirect our focus from loss terrible losses in music.

Even though they are deemed battles, these “Verzuz” showdowns are more of meetups between old friends reminiscing and reflecting over classic music, and Badu and Scott’s was no different. They were round for round with tracks like “On & On,” “Getting In The Way,” “Didn’t Cha Know,” “Rolling Hills, “Back In The Day,” “Slowly, Surely,” “Tyrone,” and “He Loves Me.” By the end, they had gone back and forth for a full 19 rounds.

“Verzuz” was started by hip-hop producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz who had had their own battles in the past on Instagram Live for fun. The two veteran beatmakers decided to turn it into a series during the COVID-19 quarantine as a source of entertainment. There have been mainly producers and songwriters going toe-to-toe but now singers are joining in on the fun.

