Winter Storm Essential Check List

Source: VERONIQUE TOURNIER / Getty

Bottled water – at least 1 gallon per person per day for 3 days (or more). TRENDING: Ted Cruz Has Left Texas Ahead Of Winter Storm

Non-perishable food – canned goods, dry pasta, energy bars, soups, peanut butter.

Manual can opener – essential if power goes out.

Flashlights – multiple, reliable ones.

Extra batteries – for flashlights, radios, devices.

Battery-powered/hand-crank radio – for weather updates. TRENDING: Winter Storm Alert for DFW:

Warm blankets and sleeping bags – for staying warm.

Extra warm clothing – hats, gloves, socks, layers up if you have to!

Portable phone chargers/power banks – keep devices alive.

Medications & prescriptions – refill any needed now.

First aid kit – fully stocked for minor injuries.

Sanitation supplies – wet wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer.

Pet food & supplies – your pets need to eat too.

Candles & matches/lighters – for light and small heat sources.

Snow shovel or ice scraper – for clearing walkways and vehicles.

Sand/cat litter – helps with traction on icy steps and driveways.

Car emergency kit – blankets, water, snacks, flashlight.

Fuel for heaters or camping stove– propane, butane, etc.

Important documents in waterproof bag – ID, insurance, prescriptions.

Gas – Fill your car’s gas tank you may need heat, travel or to charge your devices if you cant get a portable

Very important note: Keep carbon monoxide detectors working if using alternative heat sources