Get Up!

Financial Wealth Done Right | Dr. Willie Jolley

Unlock the secrets to building lasting financial prosperity with Dr. Willie Jolley's expert guidance.

Published on January 26, 2026

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Financial Wealth Done Right”

This next minute could literally transform your life and the life of your family for generations to come. In my new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better, I talk about the five types of wealth. Now, the first type we all think about is financial wealth, having an abundance of money. And that’s good. You need money. We want you to have money to pay your bills, to take care of your needs, to take care of your family, and to do good with it. See, in the book of Deuteronomy, it reads that God gives us the power to create wealth so we can establish His kingdom on the earth, that we can do good with that money. That means He gives us the opportunities, the possibilities, the abilities, and the skills to do good and make money so that we can do good for ourselves, our family, and for others. We can help people with that money. That’s what we are born to do, make a difference and leave this world better than we found it.

So, folks, focus on doing good with your money. Make more money and grow your wealth and grow yourself. This is Dr. Willie Jolly. Look, go to winwithwillie.com for resources to help you win more. 


