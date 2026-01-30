Zing Ashford Talks New Lifetime Movie “Be Happy,” and Personal Growth

Ashford's character in 'Be Happy' explores identity and purpose as an empty nester.

Ashford's own mother-daughter relationship inspired her emotional performance.

Ashford is grateful for the support from her hometown as her career expands.

Zing Ashford is stepping into a powerful new role, and she recently shared all the details during her appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell. The actress, who stars in the upcoming Lifetime film Be Happy, opened up about the storyline, her personal connection to the project, and what this moment means in her career.

During the interview, Ashford explained that Be Happy centers on a woman who is entering a new phase of life. Her character is a wife and mother who has just become an empty nester and begins questioning her identity, her marriage, and what truly brings her joy. Looking for clarity and a fresh perspective, she travels to stay with her pregnant daughter. While there, she becomes immersed in the energy of the city and finds herself on an unexpected journey of rediscovery.

Ashford shared that her character, Kayla, experiences healing, love, and growth throughout the film. One of the elements that resonated most with her was the strong relationship between mother and daughter. She said the dynamic reminded her of her own bond with her mom, describing it as loving, respectful, and rooted in genuine friendship. That emotional connection helped her bring authenticity to the role.

The Lifetime movie is executive produced by Mary J. Blige and features a cast that includes seasoned actors like Aisha Campbell and Mekhi Phifer. Although Ashford hasn’t yet met Blige in person, she expressed excitement about hopefully meeting her at an upcoming premiere. She jokingly admitted she’s preparing herself not to “fangirl” when that moment finally arrives.

When asked about this stage in her career, Ashford reflected on how meaningful it has been to share her success with her hometown community. Originally from Saginaw, Michigan, she said the support she’s received over the years has been overwhelming in the best way. Being able to celebrate this milestone with the people who believed in her from the beginning has made the experience even more special.

Ashford also took a moment to thank Erica Campbell for being an influence in her life. She revealed that one of the songs that helped her break into acting was “Biggest, Greatest Thing,” which she performed at a showcase alongside her sister. The emotional moment highlighted how music and inspiration from others helped shape her artistic journey.

Before wrapping up the conversation, Ashford shared how fans can stay connected with her. She encouraged listeners to follow her on Instagram at @_zingving, where she keeps supporters updated on her latest projects and behind-the-scenes moments.

Be Happy is set to premiere on Lifetime on February 7. With its heartfelt themes of self-worth, renewal, and personal growth, the film promises to connect with viewers who are navigating transitions in their own lives.

As Ashford continues to expand her career, it’s clear she’s focused not just on success, but on telling stories that inspire and uplift. Her appearance on Get Up Mornings offered fans a glimpse into both her professional journey and the passion she brings to every role.

